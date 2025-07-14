Valute / VTLE
VTLE: Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share
15.73 USD 0.67 (4.09%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VTLE ha avuto una variazione del -4.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.65 e ad un massimo di 16.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VTLE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.65 16.40
Intervallo Annuale
12.30 36.72
- 16.40
- 16.40
- 15.73
- 16.03
- 15.65
- 16.40
- 1.194 K
- -4.09%
- -11.03%
- -24.56%
- -40.37%
21 settembre, domenica