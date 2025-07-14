QuotazioniSezioni
VTLE: Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share

15.73 USD 0.67 (4.09%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VTLE ha avuto una variazione del -4.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.65 e ad un massimo di 16.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.65 16.40
Intervallo Annuale
12.30 36.72
Chiusura Precedente
16.40
Apertura
16.40
Bid
15.73
Ask
16.03
Minimo
15.65
Massimo
16.40
Volume
1.194 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.09%
Variazione Mensile
-11.03%
Variazione Semestrale
-24.56%
Variazione Annuale
-40.37%
