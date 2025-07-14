货币 / VTLE
VTLE: Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share
16.50 USD 0.02 (0.12%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VTLE汇率已更改-0.12%。当日，交易品种以低点16.30和高点17.11进行交易。
关注Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
16.30 17.11
年范围
12.30 36.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.52
- 开盘价
- 16.49
- 卖价
- 16.50
- 买价
- 16.80
- 最低价
- 16.30
- 最高价
- 17.11
- 交易量
- 1.153 K
- 日变化
- -0.12%
- 月变化
- -6.67%
- 6个月变化
- -20.86%
- 年变化
- -37.45%
