VTLE: Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share

15.73 USD 0.67 (4.09%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VTLE a changé de -4.09% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 15.65 et à un maximum de 16.40.

Suivez la dynamique Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
15.65 16.40
Range Annuel
12.30 36.72
Clôture Précédente
16.40
Ouverture
16.40
Bid
15.73
Ask
16.03
Plus Bas
15.65
Plus Haut
16.40
Volume
1.194 K
Changement quotidien
-4.09%
Changement Mensuel
-11.03%
Changement à 6 Mois
-24.56%
Changement Annuel
-40.37%
20 septembre, samedi