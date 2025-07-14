Currencies / VTLE
VTLE: Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share
16.52 USD 0.56 (3.51%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VTLE exchange rate has changed by 3.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.09 and at a high of 16.68.
Follow Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VTLE News
Daily Range
16.09 16.68
Year Range
12.30 36.72
- Previous Close
- 15.96
- Open
- 16.09
- Bid
- 16.52
- Ask
- 16.82
- Low
- 16.09
- High
- 16.68
- Volume
- 1.328 K
- Daily Change
- 3.51%
- Month Change
- -6.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.77%
- Year Change
- -37.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%