Moedas / VTEX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VTEX: VTEX Class A
4.64 USD 0.07 (1.53%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VTEX para hoje mudou para 1.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.53 e o mais alto foi 4.69.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VTEX Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTEX Notícias
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Jefferies eleva classificação das ações da VTEX para Compra com perspectivas de crescimento inalteradas
- Jefferies upgrades VTEX stock rating to Buy on unchanged growth prospects
- Top 3 Tech Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Quarter - Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT)
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Earnings call transcript: VTEX Q2 2025 results show mixed performance
- Vtex stock hits 52-week low at 4.18 USD
- VTEX lowers growth outlook after Q2 subscription revenue miss
- JPMorgan downgrades VTEX stock to Neutral on weak growth outlook
- VTEX earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- VTEX Stock: Attractive Valuation For A Profitable Start (NYSE:VTEX)
- Citi initiates VTEX stock with buy rating on Latin America growth
- UBS lowers Vtex price target to $10 on weak LatAm outlook
- VTEX Recognized as Sole Vendor Named Customers’ Choice for the Second Year in a Row in the 2025 Gartner ® Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce
- This Philip Morris International Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)
- Jefferies sets VTEX stock Hold rating, $7.30 price target
- VTEX (VTEX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- VTEX 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VTEX)
Faixa diária
4.53 4.69
Faixa anual
3.91 7.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.57
- Open
- 4.64
- Bid
- 4.64
- Ask
- 4.94
- Low
- 4.53
- High
- 4.69
- Volume
- 1.842 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.53%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -9.55%
- Mudança anual
- -37.30%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh