4.52 USD 0.12 (2.59%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VTEX汇率已更改-2.59%。当日，交易品种以低点4.48和高点4.64进行交易。
关注VTEX Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
4.48 4.64
年范围
3.91 7.58
前一天收盘价
- 4.64
开盘价
- 4.64
卖价
- 4.52
买价
- 4.82
最低价
- 4.48
最高价
- 4.64
交易量
- 979
日变化
- -2.59%
月变化
- 13.00%
6个月变化
- -11.89%
年变化
- -38.92%
21 九月, 星期日