Valute / VTEX
VTEX: VTEX Class A
4.52 USD 0.12 (2.59%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VTEX ha avuto una variazione del -2.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.48 e ad un massimo di 4.64.
Segui le dinamiche di VTEX Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Jefferies alza il rating delle azioni VTEX a Buy con prospettive di crescita invariate
- Jefferies upgrades VTEX stock rating to Buy on unchanged growth prospects
- Top 3 Tech Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Quarter - Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT)
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Earnings call transcript: VTEX Q2 2025 results show mixed performance
- Vtex stock hits 52-week low at 4.18 USD
- VTEX lowers growth outlook after Q2 subscription revenue miss
- JPMorgan downgrades VTEX stock to Neutral on weak growth outlook
- VTEX earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- VTEX Stock: Attractive Valuation For A Profitable Start (NYSE:VTEX)
- Citi initiates VTEX stock with buy rating on Latin America growth
- UBS lowers Vtex price target to $10 on weak LatAm outlook
- VTEX Recognized as Sole Vendor Named Customers’ Choice for the Second Year in a Row in the 2025 Gartner ® Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce
- This Philip Morris International Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)
- Jefferies sets VTEX stock Hold rating, $7.30 price target
- VTEX (VTEX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- VTEX 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VTEX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.48 4.64
Intervallo Annuale
3.91 7.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.64
- Apertura
- 4.64
- Bid
- 4.52
- Ask
- 4.82
- Minimo
- 4.48
- Massimo
- 4.64
- Volume
- 979
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -38.92%
21 settembre, domenica