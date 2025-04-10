Moedas / VREX
VREX: Varex Imaging Corporation
12.24 USD 0.64 (5.52%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VREX para hoje mudou para 5.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.65 e o mais alto foi 12.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Varex Imaging Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VREX Notícias
Faixa diária
11.65 12.28
Faixa anual
6.76 16.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.60
- Open
- 11.73
- Bid
- 12.24
- Ask
- 12.54
- Low
- 11.65
- High
- 12.28
- Volume
- 613
- Mudança diária
- 5.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.62%
- Mudança anual
- 2.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh