货币 / VREX
VREX: Varex Imaging Corporation
11.54 USD 0.09 (0.77%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VREX汇率已更改-0.77%。当日，交易品种以低点11.48和高点11.88进行交易。
关注Varex Imaging Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
11.48 11.88
年范围
6.76 16.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.63
- 开盘价
- 11.62
- 卖价
- 11.54
- 买价
- 11.84
- 最低价
- 11.48
- 最高价
- 11.88
- 交易量
- 674
- 日变化
- -0.77%
- 月变化
- 1.85%
- 6个月变化
- 0.52%
- 年变化
- -3.03%
