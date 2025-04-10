Währungen / VREX
VREX: Varex Imaging Corporation
12.34 USD 0.74 (6.38%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VREX hat sich für heute um 6.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.65 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.37 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Varex Imaging Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
11.65 12.37
Jahresspanne
6.76 16.94
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.60
- Eröffnung
- 11.73
- Bid
- 12.34
- Ask
- 12.64
- Tief
- 11.65
- Hoch
- 12.37
- Volumen
- 1.196 K
- Tagesänderung
- 6.38%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.91%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.49%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.70%
