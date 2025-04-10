KurseKategorien
VREX: Varex Imaging Corporation

12.34 USD 0.74 (6.38%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VREX hat sich für heute um 6.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.65 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.37 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Varex Imaging Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
11.65 12.37
Jahresspanne
6.76 16.94
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
11.60
Eröffnung
11.73
Bid
12.34
Ask
12.64
Tief
11.65
Hoch
12.37
Volumen
1.196 K
Tagesänderung
6.38%
Monatsänderung
8.91%
6-Monatsänderung
7.49%
Jahresänderung
3.70%
