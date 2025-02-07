Currencies / VREX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VREX: Varex Imaging Corporation
11.63 USD 0.15 (1.31%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VREX exchange rate has changed by 1.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.39 and at a high of 11.73.
Follow Varex Imaging Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VREX News
- Is VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Should Value Investors Buy VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Stock?
- Wall Street Analysts Believe VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Could Rally 46.29%: Here's is How to Trade
- Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Now
- Are Investors Undervaluing VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Right Now?
- Why VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Does VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Have the Potential to Rally 71.44% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Apple and Netflix Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Friday’s Trading Session
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Varex Imaging stock price target raised to $16 from $12 at B.Riley
- Earnings call transcript: Varex Imaging Q3 2025 EPS beats forecast, stock surges
- Varex Imaging Q3 FY25 slides: revenue dips, profitability improves amid debt reduction
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Q3 Earnings
- VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- biote Corp. (BTMD) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Downgraded by S&P as Regulatory Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Varex Imaging Corp. ratings downgraded at S&P due to weaker credit metrics
- Varex to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Amtech Systems, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
11.39 11.73
Year Range
6.76 16.94
- Previous Close
- 11.48
- Open
- 11.46
- Bid
- 11.63
- Ask
- 11.93
- Low
- 11.39
- High
- 11.73
- Volume
- 686
- Daily Change
- 1.31%
- Month Change
- 2.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.31%
- Year Change
- -2.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%