Valute / VREX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VREX: Varex Imaging Corporation
12.28 USD 0.06 (0.49%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VREX ha avuto una variazione del -0.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.11 e ad un massimo di 12.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Varex Imaging Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VREX News
- Varex Imaging alla Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Mosse strategiche tra i dazi
- Varex Imaging at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Moves Amid Tariffs
- Is VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Should Value Investors Buy VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Stock?
- Wall Street Analysts Believe VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Could Rally 46.29%: Here's is How to Trade
- Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Now
- Are Investors Undervaluing VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Right Now?
- Why VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Does VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Have the Potential to Rally 71.44% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Apple and Netflix Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Friday’s Trading Session
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Varex Imaging stock price target raised to $16 from $12 at B.Riley
- Earnings call transcript: Varex Imaging Q3 2025 EPS beats forecast, stock surges
- Varex Imaging Q3 FY25 slides: revenue dips, profitability improves amid debt reduction
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Q3 Earnings
- VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- biote Corp. (BTMD) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Downgraded by S&P as Regulatory Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Varex Imaging Corp. ratings downgraded at S&P due to weaker credit metrics
- Varex to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Amtech Systems, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.11 12.50
Intervallo Annuale
6.76 16.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.34
- Apertura
- 12.34
- Bid
- 12.28
- Ask
- 12.58
- Minimo
- 12.11
- Massimo
- 12.50
- Volume
- 959
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.19%
20 settembre, sabato