VREX: Varex Imaging Corporation
12.34 USD 0.74 (6.38%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VREXの今日の為替レートは、6.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.65の安値と12.37の高値で取引されました。
Varex Imaging Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
11.65 12.37
1年のレンジ
6.76 16.94
- 以前の終値
- 11.60
- 始値
- 11.73
- 買値
- 12.34
- 買値
- 12.64
- 安値
- 11.65
- 高値
- 12.37
- 出来高
- 1.196 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.91%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.49%
- 1年の変化
- 3.70%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K