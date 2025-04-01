Moedas / VNRX
VNRX: VolitionRX Limited
0.62 USD 0.01 (1.59%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VNRX para hoje mudou para -1.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.62 e o mais alto foi 0.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VolitionRX Limited. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VNRX Notícias
- Ações da VolitionRX se mantêm estáveis com reiteração de classificação pela Benchmark
- VolitionRX stock holds steady as Benchmark reiterates rating
- CEO da Volitionrx, Reynolds, compra US$ 9.885 em ações da empresa
- VolitionRX stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright
- Volition signs research license agreement with Werfen for APS testing
- Volitionrx Ltd earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- VolitionRx Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VNRX)
- VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: VolitionRx Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, stock dips
- VolitionRx CEO Cameron Reynolds acquires $7,372 in common stock
- Study suggests H3.1 biomarker may help assess sepsis in ICU patients
- Jones Trading initiates VolitionRX with Buy, sets $3 target
- Volition Announces Two Oral Presentations at Asian Meeting of Animal Medicine Specialties
- VolitionRx director Guy Innes buys $10,772 in common stock
- VNRX stock touches 52-week low at $0.42 amid market challenges
- VolitionRX shares hold as Benchmark maintains rating
- VolitionRx Limited Announces Successful Detection of Nucleosomes in Cats
- Earnings call transcript: VolitionRx misses Q1 2025 earnings forecast
- Volitionrx Ltd earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- VolitionRx Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update
- Flowers Foods, RBC Bearings, Swiss Re set to report earnings Friday
- VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
0.62 0.65
Faixa anual
0.42 0.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.63
- Open
- 0.62
- Bid
- 0.62
- Ask
- 0.92
- Low
- 0.62
- High
- 0.65
- Volume
- 114
- Mudança diária
- -1.59%
- Mudança mensal
- -13.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.71%
- Mudança anual
- 1.64%
