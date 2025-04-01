QuotazioniSezioni
VNRX
VNRX: VolitionRX Limited

0.63 USD 0.01 (1.61%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VNRX ha avuto una variazione del 1.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.62 e ad un massimo di 0.64.

Segui le dinamiche di VolitionRX Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.62 0.64
Intervallo Annuale
0.42 0.94
Chiusura Precedente
0.62
Apertura
0.63
Bid
0.63
Ask
0.93
Minimo
0.62
Massimo
0.64
Volume
131
Variazione giornaliera
1.61%
Variazione Mensile
-12.50%
Variazione Semestrale
12.50%
Variazione Annuale
3.28%
