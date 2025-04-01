Valute / VNRX
VNRX: VolitionRX Limited
0.63 USD 0.01 (1.61%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VNRX ha avuto una variazione del 1.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.62 e ad un massimo di 0.64.
Segui le dinamiche di VolitionRX Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.62 0.64
Intervallo Annuale
0.42 0.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.62
- Apertura
- 0.63
- Bid
- 0.63
- Ask
- 0.93
- Minimo
- 0.62
- Massimo
- 0.64
- Volume
- 131
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.28%
21 settembre, domenica