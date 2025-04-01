Currencies / VNRX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VNRX: VolitionRX Limited
0.65 USD 0.02 (3.17%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VNRX exchange rate has changed by 3.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.63 and at a high of 0.67.
Follow VolitionRX Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VNRX News
- VolitionRX stock holds steady as Benchmark reiterates rating
- VolitionRX stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright
- Volition signs research license agreement with Werfen for APS testing
- Volitionrx Ltd earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- VolitionRx Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VNRX)
- VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: VolitionRx Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, stock dips
- VolitionRx CEO Cameron Reynolds acquires $7,372 in common stock
- Study suggests H3.1 biomarker may help assess sepsis in ICU patients
- Jones Trading initiates VolitionRX with Buy, sets $3 target
- Volition Announces Two Oral Presentations at Asian Meeting of Animal Medicine Specialties
- VolitionRx director Guy Innes buys $10,772 in common stock
- VNRX stock touches 52-week low at $0.42 amid market challenges
- VolitionRX shares hold as Benchmark maintains rating
- VolitionRx Limited Announces Successful Detection of Nucleosomes in Cats
- Earnings call transcript: VolitionRx misses Q1 2025 earnings forecast
- Volitionrx Ltd earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- VolitionRx Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update
- Flowers Foods, RBC Bearings, Swiss Re set to report earnings Friday
- VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.63 0.67
Year Range
0.42 0.94
- Previous Close
- 0.63
- Open
- 0.63
- Bid
- 0.65
- Ask
- 0.95
- Low
- 0.63
- High
- 0.67
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 3.17%
- Month Change
- -9.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.07%
- Year Change
- 6.56%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev