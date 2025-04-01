通貨 / VNRX
VNRX: VolitionRX Limited
0.62 USD 0.01 (1.59%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VNRXの今日の為替レートは、-1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.62の安値と0.65の高値で取引されました。
VolitionRX Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VNRX News
- VolitionRX株、ベンチマークが格付けを維持し株価は安定推移
- VolitionRX stock holds steady as Benchmark reiterates rating
- VolitionrxのCEOレイノルズ氏、9,885ドル相当の自社株を購入
- VolitionRX stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright
- Volition signs research license agreement with Werfen for APS testing
- Volitionrx Ltd earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- VolitionRx Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VNRX)
- VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: VolitionRx Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, stock dips
- VolitionRx CEO Cameron Reynolds acquires $7,372 in common stock
- Study suggests H3.1 biomarker may help assess sepsis in ICU patients
- Jones Trading initiates VolitionRX with Buy, sets $3 target
- Volition Announces Two Oral Presentations at Asian Meeting of Animal Medicine Specialties
- VolitionRx director Guy Innes buys $10,772 in common stock
- VNRX stock touches 52-week low at $0.42 amid market challenges
- VolitionRX shares hold as Benchmark maintains rating
- VolitionRx Limited Announces Successful Detection of Nucleosomes in Cats
- Earnings call transcript: VolitionRx misses Q1 2025 earnings forecast
- Volitionrx Ltd earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- VolitionRx Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update
- Flowers Foods, RBC Bearings, Swiss Re set to report earnings Friday
- VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
0.62 0.65
1年のレンジ
0.42 0.94
- 以前の終値
- 0.63
- 始値
- 0.62
- 買値
- 0.62
- 買値
- 0.92
- 安値
- 0.62
- 高値
- 0.65
- 出来高
- 114
- 1日の変化
- -1.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -13.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.71%
- 1年の変化
- 1.64%
