VGZ: Vista Gold Corp
2.10 USD 0.07 (3.45%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VGZ para hoje mudou para 3.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.04 e o mais alto foi 2.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vista Gold Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VGZ Notícias
Faixa diária
2.04 2.15
Faixa anual
0.47 2.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.03
- Open
- 2.04
- Bid
- 2.10
- Ask
- 2.40
- Low
- 2.04
- High
- 2.15
- Volume
- 645
- Mudança diária
- 3.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 65.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 147.06%
- Mudança anual
- 169.23%
