VGZ: Vista Gold Corp
2.22 USD 0.08 (3.74%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VGZ ha avuto una variazione del 3.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.16 e ad un massimo di 2.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Vista Gold Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.16 2.28
Intervallo Annuale
0.47 2.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.14
- Apertura
- 2.19
- Bid
- 2.22
- Ask
- 2.52
- Minimo
- 2.16
- Massimo
- 2.28
- Volume
- 1.970 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 74.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 161.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 184.62%
21 settembre, domenica