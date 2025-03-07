QuotazioniSezioni
VGZ: Vista Gold Corp

2.22 USD 0.08 (3.74%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VGZ ha avuto una variazione del 3.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.16 e ad un massimo di 2.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Vista Gold Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.16 2.28
Intervallo Annuale
0.47 2.46
Chiusura Precedente
2.14
Apertura
2.19
Bid
2.22
Ask
2.52
Minimo
2.16
Massimo
2.28
Volume
1.970 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.74%
Variazione Mensile
74.80%
Variazione Semestrale
161.18%
Variazione Annuale
184.62%
