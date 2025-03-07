货币 / VGZ
VGZ: Vista Gold Corp
2.03 USD 0.07 (3.33%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VGZ汇率已更改-3.33%。当日，交易品种以低点1.95和高点2.13进行交易。
关注Vista Gold Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VGZ新闻
- Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Presents at 2025 Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek - Slideshow (NYSE:VGZ)
- Vista Gold公司在贵金属峰会上宣布战略转向小规模开发
- Vista Gold at Precious Metals Summit: Strategic Shift to Smaller Scale
- Vista Gold at Emerging Growth Conference 85: Strategic Shift in Mt Todd Project
- Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Vista Gold Q2 2025 results show net loss, stock rises
- Vizsla Silver announces change of transfer agent in August filing
- Vista Gold (VGZ): Advanced Developer Primed For A Re-Rating
- Vista Gold reports positive results from Mt Todd feasibility study
- Vista Gold stock price target raised to $3.00 from $2.75 at H.C. Wainwright
- Hycroft Mining: Gold Miner With A Lottery Ticket Profile (NASDAQ:HYMC)
- Vista Gold Stock's Outlook Boosted By Gold Price Rally (NYSE:VGZ)
- Vista Gold Corp stock soars to 52-week high of $1.2
- Vista Gold: A New Study To Start Construction Is Behind The Corner (NYSE:VGZ)
- Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
1.95 2.13
年范围
0.47 2.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.10
- 开盘价
- 2.10
- 卖价
- 2.03
- 买价
- 2.33
- 最低价
- 1.95
- 最高价
- 2.13
- 交易量
- 1.388 K
- 日变化
- -3.33%
- 月变化
- 59.84%
- 6个月变化
- 138.82%
- 年变化
- 160.26%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值