VFS: VinFast Auto Ltd
3.25 USD 0.01 (0.31%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VFS para hoje mudou para 0.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.24 e o mais alto foi 3.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VinFast Auto Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VFS Notícias
- Cantor Fitzgerald mantém classificação acima da média para ações da VinFast com preço-alvo de US$ 6
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock with $6 target
- Did VinFast's U.S. Expansion Plans Fail? Why the Stock Could Drop to $0
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock amid expansion
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Buy This, Not That: The Hazards Are Flashing for 1 EV Maker
- VinFast misses earnings forecasts in Q2, keeps 2025 delivery goal
- EV maker VinFast’s quarterly loss widens amid heavy spending on ambitious growth strategy
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Is VinFast the Next Fisker and Headed to $0?
- VinFast opens first California dealership in San Diego
- Lucid Stock Is Still Not Worth Your Money (NASDAQ:LCID)
- VinFast shares hit Fair Value target following 19-month market adjustment
- Silicon Valley Startup Tensor Unveils $200K Luxury Robocar With 37 Cameras And Zero-Cloud Privacy For 2026 Launch - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)
- 1 High-Risk, High-Reward EV Stock to Buy, and 1 Money Pit to Avoid
- VinFast to sell R&D unit to founder in $1.5 billion deal
- VinFast founder to inject another $1.5 billion in exchange for R&D assets
- VinFast delivers 11,479 electric vehicles in Vietnam in July
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- VinFast VF 8 owners complete long-distance road trips across North America
- 5 Reasons Why Gold Will Dethrone The USD As The World's Main FX Reserve Within A Decade
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock
- What's Going On With VinFast Stock Today? - VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)
- VinFast reports 11,382 electric vehicle deliveries in Vietnam for June
Faixa diária
3.24 3.26
Faixa anual
2.56 5.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.24
- Open
- 3.24
- Bid
- 3.25
- Ask
- 3.55
- Low
- 3.24
- High
- 3.26
- Volume
- 25
- Mudança diária
- 0.31%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.88%
- Mudança anual
- -15.36%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh