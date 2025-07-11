Valute / VFS
VFS: VinFast Auto Ltd
3.23 USD 0.05 (1.52%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VFS ha avuto una variazione del -1.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.21 e ad un massimo di 3.28.
Segui le dinamiche di VinFast Auto Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VFS News
- Cantor Fitzgerald conferma rating Overweight su VinFast con target di $6
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock with $6 target
- Did VinFast's U.S. Expansion Plans Fail? Why the Stock Could Drop to $0
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock amid expansion
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Buy This, Not That: The Hazards Are Flashing for 1 EV Maker
- VinFast misses earnings forecasts in Q2, keeps 2025 delivery goal
- EV maker VinFast’s quarterly loss widens amid heavy spending on ambitious growth strategy
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Is VinFast the Next Fisker and Headed to $0?
- VinFast opens first California dealership in San Diego
- Lucid Stock Is Still Not Worth Your Money (NASDAQ:LCID)
- VinFast shares hit Fair Value target following 19-month market adjustment
- Silicon Valley Startup Tensor Unveils $200K Luxury Robocar With 37 Cameras And Zero-Cloud Privacy For 2026 Launch - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)
- 1 High-Risk, High-Reward EV Stock to Buy, and 1 Money Pit to Avoid
- VinFast to sell R&D unit to founder in $1.5 billion deal
- VinFast founder to inject another $1.5 billion in exchange for R&D assets
- VinFast delivers 11,479 electric vehicles in Vietnam in July
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- VinFast VF 8 owners complete long-distance road trips across North America
- 5 Reasons Why Gold Will Dethrone The USD As The World's Main FX Reserve Within A Decade
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock
- What's Going On With VinFast Stock Today? - VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)
- VinFast reports 11,382 electric vehicle deliveries in Vietnam for June
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.21 3.28
Intervallo Annuale
2.56 5.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.28
- Apertura
- 3.25
- Bid
- 3.23
- Ask
- 3.53
- Minimo
- 3.21
- Massimo
- 3.28
- Volume
- 733
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.89%
20 settembre, sabato