QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VFS
Tornare a Azioni

VFS: VinFast Auto Ltd

3.23 USD 0.05 (1.52%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VFS ha avuto una variazione del -1.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.21 e ad un massimo di 3.28.

Segui le dinamiche di VinFast Auto Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VFS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.21 3.28
Intervallo Annuale
2.56 5.38
Chiusura Precedente
3.28
Apertura
3.25
Bid
3.23
Ask
3.53
Minimo
3.21
Massimo
3.28
Volume
733
Variazione giornaliera
-1.52%
Variazione Mensile
-5.28%
Variazione Semestrale
1.25%
Variazione Annuale
-15.89%
20 settembre, sabato