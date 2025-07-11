Divisas / VFS
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
VFS: VinFast Auto Ltd
3.24 USD 0.05 (1.57%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VFS de hoy ha cambiado un 1.57%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 3.28.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas VinFast Auto Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VFS News
- Cantor Fitzgerald mantiene calificación de Sobreponderación para acciones de VinFast con objetivo de 6 dólares
- Cantor Fitzgerald mantiene calificación Overweight para VinFast con objetivo de $6
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock with $6 target
- Did VinFast's U.S. Expansion Plans Fail? Why the Stock Could Drop to $0
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock amid expansion
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Buy This, Not That: The Hazards Are Flashing for 1 EV Maker
- VinFast misses earnings forecasts in Q2, keeps 2025 delivery goal
- EV maker VinFast’s quarterly loss widens amid heavy spending on ambitious growth strategy
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Is VinFast the Next Fisker and Headed to $0?
- VinFast opens first California dealership in San Diego
- Lucid Stock Is Still Not Worth Your Money (NASDAQ:LCID)
- VinFast shares hit Fair Value target following 19-month market adjustment
- Silicon Valley Startup Tensor Unveils $200K Luxury Robocar With 37 Cameras And Zero-Cloud Privacy For 2026 Launch - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)
- 1 High-Risk, High-Reward EV Stock to Buy, and 1 Money Pit to Avoid
- VinFast to sell R&D unit to founder in $1.5 billion deal
- VinFast founder to inject another $1.5 billion in exchange for R&D assets
- VinFast delivers 11,479 electric vehicles in Vietnam in July
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- VinFast VF 8 owners complete long-distance road trips across North America
- 5 Reasons Why Gold Will Dethrone The USD As The World's Main FX Reserve Within A Decade
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock
- What's Going On With VinFast Stock Today? - VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)
Rango diario
3.18 3.28
Rango anual
2.56 5.38
- Cierres anteriores
- 3.19
- Open
- 3.20
- Bid
- 3.24
- Ask
- 3.54
- Low
- 3.18
- High
- 3.28
- Volumen
- 1.140 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.57%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.99%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.57%
- Cambio anual
- -15.63%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B