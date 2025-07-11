通貨 / VFS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VFS: VinFast Auto Ltd
3.28 USD 0.04 (1.23%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VFSの今日の為替レートは、1.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.24の安値と3.29の高値で取引されました。
VinFast Auto Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VFS News
- キャンター・フィッツジェラルド、VinFast株に6ドル目標でオーバーウェイト評価を維持
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock with $6 target
- Did VinFast's U.S. Expansion Plans Fail? Why the Stock Could Drop to $0
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock amid expansion
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Buy This, Not That: The Hazards Are Flashing for 1 EV Maker
- VinFast misses earnings forecasts in Q2, keeps 2025 delivery goal
- EV maker VinFast’s quarterly loss widens amid heavy spending on ambitious growth strategy
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Is VinFast the Next Fisker and Headed to $0?
- VinFast opens first California dealership in San Diego
- Lucid Stock Is Still Not Worth Your Money (NASDAQ:LCID)
- VinFast shares hit Fair Value target following 19-month market adjustment
- Silicon Valley Startup Tensor Unveils $200K Luxury Robocar With 37 Cameras And Zero-Cloud Privacy For 2026 Launch - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)
- 1 High-Risk, High-Reward EV Stock to Buy, and 1 Money Pit to Avoid
- VinFast to sell R&D unit to founder in $1.5 billion deal
- VinFast founder to inject another $1.5 billion in exchange for R&D assets
- VinFast delivers 11,479 electric vehicles in Vietnam in July
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- VinFast VF 8 owners complete long-distance road trips across North America
- 5 Reasons Why Gold Will Dethrone The USD As The World's Main FX Reserve Within A Decade
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock
- What's Going On With VinFast Stock Today? - VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)
- VinFast reports 11,382 electric vehicle deliveries in Vietnam for June
1日のレンジ
3.24 3.29
1年のレンジ
2.56 5.38
- 以前の終値
- 3.24
- 始値
- 3.24
- 買値
- 3.28
- 買値
- 3.58
- 安値
- 3.24
- 高値
- 3.29
- 出来高
- 628
- 1日の変化
- 1.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.82%
- 1年の変化
- -14.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K