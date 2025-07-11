통화 / VFS
VFS: VinFast Auto Ltd
3.23 USD 0.05 (1.52%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VFS 환율이 오늘 -1.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.21이고 고가는 3.28이었습니다.
VinFast Auto Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
VFS News
- 칸토어 피츠제럴드, VinFast에 ’비중확대’ 투자의견 재확인, 목표가 6달러
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock with $6 target
- Did VinFast's U.S. Expansion Plans Fail? Why the Stock Could Drop to $0
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock amid expansion
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Buy This, Not That: The Hazards Are Flashing for 1 EV Maker
- VinFast misses earnings forecasts in Q2, keeps 2025 delivery goal
- EV maker VinFast’s quarterly loss widens amid heavy spending on ambitious growth strategy
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Is VinFast the Next Fisker and Headed to $0?
- VinFast opens first California dealership in San Diego
- Lucid Stock Is Still Not Worth Your Money (NASDAQ:LCID)
- VinFast shares hit Fair Value target following 19-month market adjustment
- Silicon Valley Startup Tensor Unveils $200K Luxury Robocar With 37 Cameras And Zero-Cloud Privacy For 2026 Launch - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)
- 1 High-Risk, High-Reward EV Stock to Buy, and 1 Money Pit to Avoid
- VinFast to sell R&D unit to founder in $1.5 billion deal
- VinFast founder to inject another $1.5 billion in exchange for R&D assets
- VinFast delivers 11,479 electric vehicles in Vietnam in July
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- VinFast VF 8 owners complete long-distance road trips across North America
- 5 Reasons Why Gold Will Dethrone The USD As The World's Main FX Reserve Within A Decade
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on VinFast stock
- What's Going On With VinFast Stock Today? - VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)
- VinFast reports 11,382 electric vehicle deliveries in Vietnam for June
일일 변동 비율
3.21 3.28
년간 변동
2.56 5.38
- 이전 종가
- 3.28
- 시가
- 3.25
- Bid
- 3.23
- Ask
- 3.53
- 저가
- 3.21
- 고가
- 3.28
- 볼륨
- 733
- 일일 변동
- -1.52%
- 월 변동
- -5.28%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.25%
- 년간 변동율
- -15.89%
