Moedas / VET
VET: Vermilion Energy Inc Common (Canada)
7.70 USD 0.08 (1.03%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VET para hoje mudou para -1.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.67 e o mais alto foi 7.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vermilion Energy Inc Common (Canada). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VET Notícias
Faixa diária
7.67 7.85
Faixa anual
5.15 10.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.78
- Open
- 7.85
- Bid
- 7.70
- Ask
- 8.00
- Low
- 7.67
- High
- 7.85
- Volume
- 269
- Mudança diária
- -1.03%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.35%
- Mudança anual
- -20.12%
