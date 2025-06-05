クォートセクション
通貨 / VET
VET: Vermilion Energy Inc Common (Canada)

7.82 USD 0.04 (0.51%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VETの今日の為替レートは、0.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.67の安値と7.85の高値で取引されました。

Vermilion Energy Inc Common (Canada)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

VET News

1日のレンジ
7.67 7.85
1年のレンジ
5.15 10.85
以前の終値
7.78
始値
7.85
買値
7.82
買値
8.12
安値
7.67
高値
7.85
出来高
568
1日の変化
0.51%
1ヶ月の変化
3.71%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.86%
1年の変化
-18.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K