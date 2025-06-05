通貨 / VET
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VET: Vermilion Energy Inc Common (Canada)
7.82 USD 0.04 (0.51%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VETの今日の為替レートは、0.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.67の安値と7.85の高値で取引されました。
Vermilion Energy Inc Common (Canada)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VET News
- Which 3 International E&P Stocks Look Most Resilient Now?
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.78%
- Ripple’s XRP Ledger Just Introduced A Pivotal Update In Its Quest For Dominance
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vermilion Energy Q2 2025 slides reveal 700% earnings beat amid debt reduction
- Earnings call transcript: Vermilion Energy Q2 2025 surprises with strong EPS
- Vermilion Energy (VET) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Viper Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Production
- Wall Street Analysts Think Vermilion (VET) Could Surge 25.79%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Enbridge Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- ExxonMobil Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Vermilion (VET) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Vista Energy Shares Fall 7% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss
- Vermilion Energy (VET) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Are Investors Undervaluing Vermilion Energy (VET) Right Now?
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Vermilion (VET) Now
- Matador Resources Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Production Volumes
- Vermilion Energy completes $415 million Saskatchewan asset sale
- Vermilion Energy announces renewal of share buyback program
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.43%
- Vermilion Energy: 41.35% Expected Growth Does Not Compensate For High Debt And Costs
- Vermilion Energy (VET): Depressed Natural Gas Producer In Canada/Europe Ready To Rumble
- BMO Capital raises Vermilion Energy stock price target to Cdn$10.50
- Five Below, MongoDB and Uber rise premarket; Apple slips
1日のレンジ
7.67 7.85
1年のレンジ
5.15 10.85
- 以前の終値
- 7.78
- 始値
- 7.85
- 買値
- 7.82
- 買値
- 8.12
- 安値
- 7.67
- 高値
- 7.85
- 出来高
- 568
- 1日の変化
- 0.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.86%
- 1年の変化
- -18.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K