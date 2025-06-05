货币 / VET
VET: Vermilion Energy Inc Common (Canada)
7.81 USD 0.01 (0.13%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VET汇率已更改0.13%。当日，交易品种以低点7.70和高点7.87进行交易。
关注Vermilion Energy Inc Common (Canada)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VET新闻
- 加拿大股市上涨；截至收盘加拿大多伦多S&P/TSX 综合指数上涨0.78%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.78%
- Ripple’s XRP Ledger Just Introduced A Pivotal Update In Its Quest For Dominance
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vermilion Energy Q2 2025 slides reveal 700% earnings beat amid debt reduction
- Earnings call transcript: Vermilion Energy Q2 2025 surprises with strong EPS
- Vermilion Energy (VET) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Viper Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Production
- Wall Street Analysts Think Vermilion (VET) Could Surge 25.79%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Enbridge Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- ExxonMobil Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Vermilion (VET) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Vista Energy Shares Fall 7% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss
- Vermilion Energy (VET) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Are Investors Undervaluing Vermilion Energy (VET) Right Now?
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Vermilion (VET) Now
- Matador Resources Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Production Volumes
- Vermilion Energy completes $415 million Saskatchewan asset sale
- Vermilion Energy announces renewal of share buyback program
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.43%
- Vermilion Energy: 41.35% Expected Growth Does Not Compensate For High Debt And Costs
- Vermilion Energy (VET): Depressed Natural Gas Producer In Canada/Europe Ready To Rumble
- BMO Capital raises Vermilion Energy stock price target to Cdn$10.50
- Five Below, MongoDB and Uber rise premarket; Apple slips
日范围
7.70 7.87
年范围
5.15 10.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.80
- 开盘价
- 7.73
- 卖价
- 7.81
- 买价
- 8.11
- 最低价
- 7.70
- 最高价
- 7.87
- 交易量
- 281
- 日变化
- 0.13%
- 月变化
- 3.58%
- 6个月变化
- -2.98%
- 年变化
- -18.98%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值