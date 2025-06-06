QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VET
VET: Vermilion Energy Inc Common (Canada)

7.54 USD 0.28 (3.58%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VET ha avuto una variazione del -3.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.52 e ad un massimo di 7.79.

Segui le dinamiche di Vermilion Energy Inc Common (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

VET News

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.52 7.79
Intervallo Annuale
5.15 10.85
Chiusura Precedente
7.82
Apertura
7.77
Bid
7.54
Ask
7.84
Minimo
7.52
Massimo
7.79
Volume
873
Variazione giornaliera
-3.58%
Variazione Mensile
0.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.34%
Variazione Annuale
-21.78%
20 settembre, sabato