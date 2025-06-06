Il tasso di cambio VET ha avuto una variazione del -3.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.52 e ad un massimo di 7.79.

Segui le dinamiche di Vermilion Energy Inc Common (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.