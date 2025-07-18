Moedas / VBTX
VBTX: Veritex Holdings Inc
34.65 USD 0.54 (1.58%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VBTX para hoje mudou para 1.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.08 e o mais alto foi 34.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Veritex Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
34.08 34.70
Faixa anual
20.41 34.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.11
- Open
- 34.30
- Bid
- 34.65
- Ask
- 34.95
- Low
- 34.08
- High
- 34.70
- Volume
- 815
- Mudança diária
- 1.58%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 36.42%
- Mudança anual
- 33.17%
