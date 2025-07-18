通貨 / VBTX
VBTX: Veritex Holdings Inc
34.78 USD 0.67 (1.96%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VBTXの今日の為替レートは、1.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.08の安値と34.81の高値で取引されました。
Veritex Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
34.08 34.81
1年のレンジ
20.41 34.96
- 以前の終値
- 34.11
- 始値
- 34.30
- 買値
- 34.78
- 買値
- 35.08
- 安値
- 34.08
- 高値
- 34.81
- 出来高
- 2.911 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.93%
- 1年の変化
- 33.67%
