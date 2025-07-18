Valute / VBTX
VBTX: Veritex Holdings Inc
34.30 USD 0.48 (1.38%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VBTX ha avuto una variazione del -1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.30 e ad un massimo di 34.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Veritex Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.30 34.73
Intervallo Annuale
20.41 34.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.78
- Apertura
- 34.73
- Bid
- 34.30
- Ask
- 34.60
- Minimo
- 34.30
- Massimo
- 34.73
- Volume
- 3.306 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.82%
20 settembre, sabato