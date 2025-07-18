QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VBTX
Tornare a Azioni

VBTX: Veritex Holdings Inc

34.30 USD 0.48 (1.38%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VBTX ha avuto una variazione del -1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.30 e ad un massimo di 34.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Veritex Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VBTX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.30 34.73
Intervallo Annuale
20.41 34.96
Chiusura Precedente
34.78
Apertura
34.73
Bid
34.30
Ask
34.60
Minimo
34.30
Massimo
34.73
Volume
3.306 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.38%
Variazione Mensile
1.36%
Variazione Semestrale
35.04%
Variazione Annuale
31.82%
20 settembre, sabato