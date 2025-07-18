통화 / VBTX
VBTX: Veritex Holdings Inc
34.30 USD 0.48 (1.38%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VBTX 환율이 오늘 -1.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.30이고 고가는 34.73이었습니다.
Veritex Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Veritex Holdings Stock?
- Veritex Holdings stock reaches 52-week high at $34.58
- Veritex Holdings declares $0.22 per share quarterly dividend
- Veritex Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 33.69 USD
- M&As Rise to 4-Year High in July: Here's What it Means for Banks
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Could Be a Great Choice
- U.S. Bank Stocks Tread Water In July
- Veritex Holdings director Fallon sells $221k in shares
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Veritex Holdings (VBTX) chief talent officer sells $325k in shares
- Veritex Holdings EVP Harper sells $1.54m in shares
- Veritex’s Renfro sells $1.73 million in VBTX stock
- Veritex CEO Holland sells $6.1m in VBTX stock after option exercises
- Veritex stock price target raised to $37 from $30 at KBW on ROA target
- Amazon To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Calix (NYSE:CALX), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Huntington Bancshares price target lowered to $21 at TD Cowen
- Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Huntington (HBAN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on Prosperity Bancshares stock
- Veritex Holdings beats Q2 earnings estimates, shares edge higher
- Veritex Holdings Inc earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Huntington Bancshares lifts 2025 interest income forecast as loan growth shines
일일 변동 비율
34.30 34.73
년간 변동
20.41 34.96
- 이전 종가
- 34.78
- 시가
- 34.73
- Bid
- 34.30
- Ask
- 34.60
- 저가
- 34.30
- 고가
- 34.73
- 볼륨
- 3.306 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.38%
- 월 변동
- 1.36%
- 6개월 변동
- 35.04%
- 년간 변동율
- 31.82%
