VBTX: Veritex Holdings Inc

34.11 USD 0.47 (1.40%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VBTX de hoy ha cambiado un 1.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 34.67.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Veritex Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
33.56 34.67
Rango anual
20.41 34.96
Cierres anteriores
33.64
Open
33.64
Bid
34.11
Ask
34.41
Low
33.56
High
34.67
Volumen
2.392 K
Cambio diario
1.40%
Cambio mensual
0.80%
Cambio a 6 meses
34.29%
Cambio anual
31.09%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B