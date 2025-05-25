Moedas / UVV
UVV: Universal Corporation
56.34 USD 0.03 (0.05%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UVV para hoje mudou para 0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 55.71 e o mais alto foi 56.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Universal Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
55.71 56.34
Faixa anual
49.40 67.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 56.31
- Open
- 56.07
- Bid
- 56.34
- Ask
- 56.64
- Low
- 55.71
- High
- 56.34
- Volume
- 115
- Mudança diária
- 0.05%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.50%
- Mudança anual
- 5.98%
