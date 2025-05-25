Valute / UVV
UVV: Universal Corporation
55.25 USD 1.01 (1.80%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UVV ha avuto una variazione del -1.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.25 e ad un massimo di 56.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Universal Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UVV News
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Don't Buy Universal Corp. Just Because Of The Dividends (NYSE:UVV)
- Universal Corporation: Diversification Driving Our Buy Call (NYSE:UVV)
- XLP: Consumer Staples Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:XLP)
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- Universal (UVV) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- Universal CFO Johan Kroner to retire after 32 years with company
- High-Yield Tobacco: Relative Quality
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Buy 3 IDEAL Dividend Kings Of 25 'Safer' In July’s 55
- PSL: Consumer Staples Dashboard For June (NASDAQ:PSL)
- Disney and Universal sue AI startup Midjourney in first-of-its-kind clash
- Dow Edges Higher; Dell Shares Fall After Q1 Results - BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX), CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)
- Costco and Alibaba Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Universal Corporation (UVV) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Universal sees strong FY2025, Q4 dips
- Universal Corp posts 7% higher FY revenue amid strong operational performance
- Universal Corporation Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Marvell, Dell, Ulta, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Universal Corporation’s GHG Emissions Target Approved by SBTi
- Universal Corp stock hits 52-week high at $59.85 amid robust growth
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.25 56.40
Intervallo Annuale
49.40 67.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.26
- Apertura
- 56.40
- Bid
- 55.25
- Ask
- 55.55
- Minimo
- 55.25
- Massimo
- 56.40
- Volume
- 373
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.93%
