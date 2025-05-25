QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / UVV
Tornare a Azioni

UVV: Universal Corporation

55.25 USD 1.01 (1.80%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UVV ha avuto una variazione del -1.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.25 e ad un massimo di 56.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Universal Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UVV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.25 56.40
Intervallo Annuale
49.40 67.33
Chiusura Precedente
56.26
Apertura
56.40
Bid
55.25
Ask
55.55
Minimo
55.25
Massimo
56.40
Volume
373
Variazione giornaliera
-1.80%
Variazione Mensile
-0.84%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.44%
Variazione Annuale
3.93%
20 settembre, sabato