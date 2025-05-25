通貨 / UVV
UVV: Universal Corporation
56.26 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UVVの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり55.71の安値と56.57の高値で取引されました。
Universal Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UVV News
1日のレンジ
55.71 56.57
1年のレンジ
49.40 67.33
- 以前の終値
- 56.31
- 始値
- 56.07
- 買値
- 56.26
- 買値
- 56.56
- 安値
- 55.71
- 高値
- 56.57
- 出来高
- 304
- 1日の変化
- -0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.36%
- 1年の変化
- 5.83%
