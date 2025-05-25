クォートセクション
UVV: Universal Corporation

56.26 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UVVの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり55.71の安値と56.57の高値で取引されました。

Universal Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
55.71 56.57
1年のレンジ
49.40 67.33
以前の終値
56.31
始値
56.07
買値
56.26
買値
56.56
安値
55.71
高値
56.57
出来高
304
1日の変化
-0.09%
1ヶ月の変化
0.97%
6ヶ月の変化
0.36%
1年の変化
5.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K