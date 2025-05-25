통화 / UVV
UVV: Universal Corporation
55.25 USD 1.01 (1.80%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UVV 환율이 오늘 -1.80%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 55.25이고 고가는 56.40이었습니다.
Universal Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
55.25 56.40
년간 변동
49.40 67.33
- 이전 종가
- 56.26
- 시가
- 56.40
- Bid
- 55.25
- Ask
- 55.55
- 저가
- 55.25
- 고가
- 56.40
- 볼륨
- 373
- 일일 변동
- -1.80%
- 월 변동
- -0.84%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.44%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.93%
