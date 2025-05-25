Currencies / UVV
UVV: Universal Corporation
55.39 USD 0.46 (0.84%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UVV exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.79 and at a high of 55.63.
Follow Universal Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UVV News
Daily Range
54.79 55.63
Year Range
49.40 67.33
- Previous Close
- 54.93
- Open
- 54.91
- Bid
- 55.39
- Ask
- 55.69
- Low
- 54.79
- High
- 55.63
- Volume
- 302
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- -0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.20%
- Year Change
- 4.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%