Moedas / UPLD
UPLD: Upland Software Inc
2.52 USD 0.11 (4.56%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UPLD para hoje mudou para 4.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.35 e o mais alto foi 2.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Upland Software Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UPLD Notícias
Faixa diária
2.35 2.53
Faixa anual
1.69 5.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.41
- Open
- 2.43
- Bid
- 2.52
- Ask
- 2.82
- Low
- 2.35
- High
- 2.53
- Volume
- 189
- Mudança diária
- 4.56%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.32%
- Mudança anual
- 2.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh