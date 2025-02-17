Valute / UPLD
UPLD: Upland Software Inc
2.50 USD 0.01 (0.40%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UPLD ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.42 e ad un massimo di 2.51.
Segui le dinamiche di Upland Software Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.42 2.51
Intervallo Annuale
1.69 5.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.51
- Apertura
- 2.51
- Bid
- 2.50
- Ask
- 2.80
- Minimo
- 2.42
- Massimo
- 2.51
- Volume
- 223
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.63%
21 settembre, domenica