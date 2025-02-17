Currencies / UPLD
UPLD: Upland Software Inc
2.48 USD 0.09 (3.50%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UPLD exchange rate has changed by -3.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.42 and at a high of 2.57.
Follow Upland Software Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UPLD News
- Upland Software Is Lean, Cash-Rich, AI-Driven, Analyst Notes - Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)
- This CoreWeave Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE)
- Needham upgrades Upland Software stock to Buy on improved cash flow outlook
- Upland Software’s RightAnswers now available in AWS Marketplace
- Needham reiterates Hold rating on Upland Software stock amid stabilizing business
- Upland (UPLD) Q2 Revenue Falls 23%
- Upland Software Inc earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Upland Software stock rises after securing $240 million debt refinancing
- Upland Software secures $270 million refinancing package
- Upland Software’s BA Insight now available in AWS Marketplace
- Upland Software announces leadership changes as president retires
- Upland Software Earns 68 Badges in G2’s Summer 2025 Market Reports
- Upland Software outlook revised to positive on debt reduction, lower leverage
- Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Upland Software Stock Looks Bullish Going Into Earnings (Technical Analysis) (NASDAQ:UPLD)
Daily Range
2.42 2.57
Year Range
1.69 5.64
- Previous Close
- 2.57
- Open
- 2.57
- Bid
- 2.48
- Ask
- 2.78
- Low
- 2.42
- High
- 2.57
- Volume
- 592
- Daily Change
- -3.50%
- Month Change
- -9.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.74%
- Year Change
- 0.81%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev