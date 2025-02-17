통화 / UPLD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
UPLD: Upland Software Inc
2.50 USD 0.01 (0.40%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UPLD 환율이 오늘 -0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.42이고 고가는 2.51이었습니다.
Upland Software Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UPLD News
- Upland Software Is Lean, Cash-Rich, AI-Driven, Analyst Notes - Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)
- This CoreWeave Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE)
- Needham upgrades Upland Software stock to Buy on improved cash flow outlook
- Upland Software’s RightAnswers now available in AWS Marketplace
- Needham reiterates Hold rating on Upland Software stock amid stabilizing business
- Upland (UPLD) Q2 Revenue Falls 23%
- Upland Software Inc earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Upland Software stock rises after securing $240 million debt refinancing
- Upland Software secures $270 million refinancing package
- Upland Software’s BA Insight now available in AWS Marketplace
- Upland Software announces leadership changes as president retires
- Upland Software Earns 68 Badges in G2’s Summer 2025 Market Reports
- Upland Software outlook revised to positive on debt reduction, lower leverage
- Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Upland Software Stock Looks Bullish Going Into Earnings (Technical Analysis) (NASDAQ:UPLD)
일일 변동 비율
2.42 2.51
년간 변동
1.69 5.64
- 이전 종가
- 2.51
- 시가
- 2.51
- Bid
- 2.50
- Ask
- 2.80
- 저가
- 2.42
- 고가
- 2.51
- 볼륨
- 223
- 일일 변동
- -0.40%
- 월 변동
- -9.09%
- 6개월 변동
- -11.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.63%
20 9월, 토요일