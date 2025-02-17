货币 / UPLD
UPLD: Upland Software Inc
2.41 USD 0.07 (2.82%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UPLD汇率已更改-2.82%。当日，交易品种以低点2.37和高点2.50进行交易。
关注Upland Software Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UPLD新闻
- Upland Software Is Lean, Cash-Rich, AI-Driven, Analyst Notes - Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)
- This CoreWeave Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE)
- Needham upgrades Upland Software stock to Buy on improved cash flow outlook
- Upland Software’s RightAnswers now available in AWS Marketplace
- Needham reiterates Hold rating on Upland Software stock amid stabilizing business
- Upland (UPLD) Q2 Revenue Falls 23%
- Upland Software Inc earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Upland Software stock rises after securing $240 million debt refinancing
- Upland Software secures $270 million refinancing package
- Upland Software’s BA Insight now available in AWS Marketplace
- Upland Software announces leadership changes as president retires
- Upland Software Earns 68 Badges in G2’s Summer 2025 Market Reports
- Upland Software outlook revised to positive on debt reduction, lower leverage
- Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Upland Software Stock Looks Bullish Going Into Earnings (Technical Analysis) (NASDAQ:UPLD)
日范围
2.37 2.50
年范围
1.69 5.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.48
- 开盘价
- 2.47
- 卖价
- 2.41
- 买价
- 2.71
- 最低价
- 2.37
- 最高价
- 2.50
- 交易量
- 461
- 日变化
- -2.82%
- 月变化
- -12.36%
- 6个月变化
- -14.23%
- 年变化
- -2.03%
