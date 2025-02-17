通貨 / UPLD
UPLD: Upland Software Inc
2.51 USD 0.10 (4.15%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UPLDの今日の為替レートは、4.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.35の安値と2.54の高値で取引されました。
Upland Software Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
UPLD News
- Upland Software Is Lean, Cash-Rich, AI-Driven, Analyst Notes - Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)
- This CoreWeave Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE)
- Needham upgrades Upland Software stock to Buy on improved cash flow outlook
- Upland Software’s RightAnswers now available in AWS Marketplace
- Needham reiterates Hold rating on Upland Software stock amid stabilizing business
- Upland (UPLD) Q2 Revenue Falls 23%
- Upland Software Inc earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Upland Software stock rises after securing $240 million debt refinancing
- Upland Software secures $270 million refinancing package
- Upland Software’s BA Insight now available in AWS Marketplace
- Upland Software announces leadership changes as president retires
- Upland Software Earns 68 Badges in G2’s Summer 2025 Market Reports
- Upland Software outlook revised to positive on debt reduction, lower leverage
- Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Upland Software Stock Looks Bullish Going Into Earnings (Technical Analysis) (NASDAQ:UPLD)
1日のレンジ
2.35 2.54
1年のレンジ
1.69 5.64
- 以前の終値
- 2.41
- 始値
- 2.43
- 買値
- 2.51
- 買値
- 2.81
- 安値
- 2.35
- 高値
- 2.54
- 出来高
- 310
- 1日の変化
- 4.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.68%
- 1年の変化
- 2.03%
