Währungen / UPLD
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
UPLD: Upland Software Inc
2.49 USD 0.02 (0.80%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von UPLD hat sich für heute um -0.80% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.42 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.51 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Upland Software Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UPLD News
- Upland Software Is Lean, Cash-Rich, AI-Driven, Analyst Notes - Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)
- This CoreWeave Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE)
- Needham upgrades Upland Software stock to Buy on improved cash flow outlook
- Upland Software’s RightAnswers now available in AWS Marketplace
- Needham reiterates Hold rating on Upland Software stock amid stabilizing business
- Upland (UPLD) Q2 Revenue Falls 23%
- Upland Software Inc earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Upland Software stock rises after securing $240 million debt refinancing
- Upland Software secures $270 million refinancing package
- Upland Software’s BA Insight now available in AWS Marketplace
- Upland Software announces leadership changes as president retires
- Upland Software Earns 68 Badges in G2’s Summer 2025 Market Reports
- Upland Software outlook revised to positive on debt reduction, lower leverage
- Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Upland Software Stock Looks Bullish Going Into Earnings (Technical Analysis) (NASDAQ:UPLD)
Tagesspanne
2.42 2.51
Jahresspanne
1.69 5.64
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.51
- Eröffnung
- 2.51
- Bid
- 2.49
- Ask
- 2.79
- Tief
- 2.42
- Hoch
- 2.51
- Volumen
- 103
- Tagesänderung
- -0.80%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.45%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.39%
- Jahresänderung
- 1.22%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K