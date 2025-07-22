Moedas / UMBF
UMBF: UMB Financial Corporation
121.79 USD 1.25 (1.04%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UMBF para hoje mudou para 1.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 119.44 e o mais alto foi 123.93.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas UMB Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
UMBF Notícias
Faixa diária
119.44 123.93
Faixa anual
82.00 129.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 120.54
- Open
- 120.84
- Bid
- 121.79
- Ask
- 122.09
- Low
- 119.44
- High
- 123.93
- Volume
- 112
- Mudança diária
- 1.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.16%
- Mudança anual
- 16.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh