UMBF: UMB Financial Corporation
118.78 USD 1.61 (1.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UMBF exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 117.74 and at a high of 121.69.
Follow UMB Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
117.74 121.69
Year Range
82.00 129.94
- Previous Close
- 120.39
- Open
- 120.30
- Bid
- 118.78
- Ask
- 119.08
- Low
- 117.74
- High
- 121.69
- Volume
- 347
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- -1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.19%
- Year Change
- 14.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%