UMBF: UMB Financial Corporation
124.18 USD 3.64 (3.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UMBFの今日の為替レートは、3.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり119.44の安値と124.42の高値で取引されました。
UMB Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
119.44 124.42
1年のレンジ
82.00 129.94
- 以前の終値
- 120.54
- 始値
- 120.84
- 買値
- 124.18
- 買値
- 124.48
- 安値
- 119.44
- 高値
- 124.42
- 出来高
- 1.032 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.51%
- 1年の変化
- 19.29%
