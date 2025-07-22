クォートセクション
通貨 / UMBF
UMBF: UMB Financial Corporation

124.18 USD 3.64 (3.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UMBFの今日の為替レートは、3.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり119.44の安値と124.42の高値で取引されました。

UMB Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
119.44 124.42
1年のレンジ
82.00 129.94
以前の終値
120.54
始値
120.84
買値
124.18
買値
124.48
安値
119.44
高値
124.42
出来高
1.032 K
1日の変化
3.02%
1ヶ月の変化
2.70%
6ヶ月の変化
22.51%
1年の変化
19.29%
