UMBF: UMB Financial Corporation

122.54 USD 1.64 (1.32%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de UMBF a changé de -1.32% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 121.53 et à un maximum de 124.08.

Suivez la dynamique UMB Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
121.53 124.08
Range Annuel
82.00 129.94
Clôture Précédente
124.18
Ouverture
124.08
Bid
122.54
Ask
122.84
Plus Bas
121.53
Plus Haut
124.08
Volume
830
Changement quotidien
-1.32%
Changement Mensuel
1.34%
Changement à 6 Mois
20.90%
Changement Annuel
17.71%
20 septembre, samedi