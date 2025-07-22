Devises / UMBF
UMBF: UMB Financial Corporation
122.54 USD 1.64 (1.32%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de UMBF a changé de -1.32% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 121.53 et à un maximum de 124.08.
Suivez la dynamique UMB Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
121.53 124.08
Range Annuel
82.00 129.94
- Clôture Précédente
- 124.18
- Ouverture
- 124.08
- Bid
- 122.54
- Ask
- 122.84
- Plus Bas
- 121.53
- Plus Haut
- 124.08
- Volume
- 830
- Changement quotidien
- -1.32%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.34%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 20.90%
- Changement Annuel
- 17.71%
20 septembre, samedi